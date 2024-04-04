Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $440.67

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $440.67 and last traded at $440.28, with a volume of 37845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $436.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.