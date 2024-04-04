American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,040,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,676,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American International Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

