American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFG

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

AFG stock opened at $133.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,546,049.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.