Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.17 million, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.