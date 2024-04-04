Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.17 million, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 910.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 129,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

