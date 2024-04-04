Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Up 2.9%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.94. 52,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 369,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.17 million, a PE ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

