Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $184.89 and last traded at $184.23. 9,653,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 43,118,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 70,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

