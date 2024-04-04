Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

