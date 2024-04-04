Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $145.23 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000566 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005775 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012157 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile
Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.
