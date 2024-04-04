Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Holdings Increased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up approximately 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $53,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $1,177,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. 110,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

