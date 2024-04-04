Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALKS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.