Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.80. 5,719,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,880,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $151,726,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

