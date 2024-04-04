Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.28. 290,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

