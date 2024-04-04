Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $12.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $617.14. 3,001,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,728. The firm has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $638.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

