Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,860,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,933,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,097,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,739,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,602. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

