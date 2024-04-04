Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s previous close.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 1,540,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,982. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.