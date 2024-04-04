Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.15)-(1.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.91).

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after buying an additional 561,850 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

