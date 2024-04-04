Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Up 3%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 574,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,949,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Airship AI Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airship AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Airship AI by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Airship AI during the third quarter worth $9,262,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

