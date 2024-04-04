Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,162,305.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $2,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 705,836 shares of company stock valued at $106,696,980. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

