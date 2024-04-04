AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.77. 2,901,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,818,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 969.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

