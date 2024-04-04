AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of AGF Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.83.

AGF.B stock opened at C$8.43 on Monday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$8.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 17,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total transaction of C$136,177.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock worth $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares worth $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

