AFS Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,834,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,938. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

