AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 7,741 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 0.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $150.83. 150,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.