AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 7,741 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises about 0.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $150.83. 150,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.