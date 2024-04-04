AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 12,277 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,277 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after purchasing an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,652,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares in the company, valued at $44,652,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,223 shares of company stock worth $11,017,516. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE U traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744,300. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

