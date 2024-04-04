AFS Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Separately, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
FENI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,460. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62.
