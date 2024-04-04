AFS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 0.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.01.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

