AFS Financial Group LLC Has $208,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,745. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

