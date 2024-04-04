Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. Affimed has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Affimed by 461.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 189,243 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 520,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affimed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

