Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.