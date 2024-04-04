Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $51.75 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,402 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $51,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2559 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

