Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293,648 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 10.47% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 228,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $2,232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

About Franklin FTSE Europe ETF

