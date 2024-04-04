Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 21,029 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.