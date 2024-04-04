Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires Shares of 139,844 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,157,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

