Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 215,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFG opened at $102.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

