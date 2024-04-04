Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 849 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.94. 4,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

