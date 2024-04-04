Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 4,253 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.78. 720,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,496. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

