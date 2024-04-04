Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 22,167 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 3,676,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,414. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

