Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 413,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFIS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 187,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $760.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

