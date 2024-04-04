Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 43,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PDEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 59,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $733.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

