Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 172,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $700.81 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

