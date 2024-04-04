Advisory Alpha LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $36.91. 32,006,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,624,883. The company has a market capitalization of $291.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

