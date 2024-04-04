Advisory Alpha LLC Has $693,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,124,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,417. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

