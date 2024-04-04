Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.51. 41,985 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

