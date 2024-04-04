Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 316,548 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,358,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

