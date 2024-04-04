Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,715. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

