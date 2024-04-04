Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,053. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

