Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

AMD opened at $180.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

