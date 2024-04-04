Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $497.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $561.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.46. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.