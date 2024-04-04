Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $199.47 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $139.35 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

