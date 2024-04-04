Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 6,130 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Open Text comprises approximately 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

