Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $392.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $290.98 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

